Justices won't reconsider 3 overturned murder convictions
JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi Supreme Court will not reconsider its decision to overturn a man's three murder convictions.
Prosecutors asked justices to conduct another hearing in the case of Sherwood Brown. Justices denied that request Thursday.
Brown's lawyers challenged physical evidence linking him to the 1993 killings of 82-year-old Betty Boyd, her 48-year-old daughter Verline Boyd and 13-year-old Evangela Boyd. The girl was Verline's daughter and Betty's granddaughter. The three were found slain in rural Eudora.
DNA testing of blood on Brown's shoe showed it didn't match blood on the house floor. Defense attorneys also challenged a bite-mark match by embattled analyst Michael West, saying DNA in Evangela Boyd's mouth didn't match Brown.
It was not immediately clear whether DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion will retry the case.
