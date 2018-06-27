91°
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he is retiring. That will give President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.

The 81-year-old Kennedy said Wednesday he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

