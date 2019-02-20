56°
Jussie Smollett charged with filing false police report
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report when he reported that he was attacked by two masked men.
Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the Cook County State's Attorney's office approved the felony charge on Wednesday afternoon. The charge is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible prison sentence of 1-3 years, but he could also receive probation.
Smollett reported to police that on Jan. 29 two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him, threw a chemical substance at him and looped a rope tied like a noose around his neck.
The charges against Smollett were filed after two men who allegedly took part in the scheme testified before a grand jury.
