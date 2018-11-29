71°
Jury to hear opening statements in white nationalist trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A jury has been seated in the trial of an Ohio man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens at a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year.
Jury selection was completed Thursday morning in the trial of James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio. He's charged with first-degree murder and accused of driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
Opening statements from prosecutors and Fields' lawyers were expected to begin after a brief court recess.
Fields' lawyer has indicated Fields may claim he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors say he intentionally plowed his car into the group.
A jury of 12 regular jurors and four alternates will hear the case.
