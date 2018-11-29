71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jury to hear opening statements in white nationalist trial

3 hours 24 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 November 29, 2018 10:51 AM November 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A jury has been seated in the trial of an Ohio man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens at a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year.
  
Jury selection was completed Thursday morning in the trial of James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio. He's charged with first-degree murder and accused of driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
  
Opening statements from prosecutors and Fields' lawyers were expected to begin after a brief court recess.
  
Fields' lawyer has indicated Fields may claim he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors say he intentionally plowed his car into the group.
  
A jury of 12 regular jurors and four alternates will hear the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days