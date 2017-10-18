Jury selection starting for man charged in New Orleans cop's death

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Potential jurors have gathered at the criminal courthouse in New Orleans for the trial of a man accused in the 2015 killing of a police officer.

Jury selection was beginning Wednesday, with opening arguments set for Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Travis Boys.

Boys has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Officer Daryle Holloway.

Holloway was shot while transporting Boys to jail in June 2015. Police said Boys somehow found or smuggled a gun into Holloway's vehicle.

Boys had been arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife hours earlier.