Jury selection starting for man charged in New Orleans cop's death

1 hour 5 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2017 Oct 18, 2017 October 18, 2017 1:28 PM October 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS - Potential jurors have gathered at the criminal courthouse in New Orleans for the trial of a man accused in the 2015 killing of a police officer.
  
Jury selection was beginning Wednesday, with opening arguments set for Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Travis Boys.
  
Boys has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Officer Daryle Holloway.
  
Holloway was shot while transporting Boys to jail in June 2015. Police said Boys somehow found or smuggled a gun into Holloway's vehicle.
  
Boys had been arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife hours earlier.

