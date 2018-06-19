80°
Jury selection bias means new trial in suit against troopers

Tuesday, June 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana State Police
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal judge says a black Indiana man who sued four Louisiana state troopers after being handcuffed and detained during a trip to New Orleans is entitled to have his case tried again because of racial discrimination in jury selection.
  
Lyle Dotson claimed he was illegally assaulted and detained by a group of troopers when he was visiting the French Quarter in 2015. Dotson was 17 at the time and had gotten separated from the architecture class he was traveling with.
  
After losing on most of his claims, Dotson asked U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan to grant a new trial. In a decision dated Friday, Morgan agreed with Dotson that the troopers' lawyers had rejected a black potential juror for racial reasons. A new trial date has not been set.

