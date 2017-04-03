Jury selection begins for former 'Sons of Guns' star's rape trial

BATON ROUGE – Jury selection began in Baton Rouge on Monday for the rape trial of former "Sons of Guns" reality show cast member Will Hayden, according to the Advocate.

Hayden faces two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape in East Baton Rouge Parish. He is also accused of sexually abusing two children in Livingston Parish in a separate case.

According to the Advocate, "Sons of Guns" aired on the Discovery Channel and featured Red Jacket Firearms, a custom gun shop owned by Hayden at the time.

Hayden's arrest led to the cancellation of the show and he was also removed as the owner of Red Jacket Firearms.