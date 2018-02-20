Jury selection begins for 2016 murder case

72°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Jury selection begins today for the trial of a man accused of armed robbery and murder in November 2016. 

The then-21-year-old Curtis Lee Brown Jr. is accused of killing Jonathan Sam. 

Sam was found shot to death at his place of employment, G&T Tires & Rims, at the corner of Plank Road and Erie. Detectives believe that he was shot after trying to intervene while a customer was being robbed. He was 25-year-old at the time of his death.

Brown quickly became the lead suspect in the crime and was found a month later in Dallas.

