Jury selected for Marksville deputy charged with 6-year-old's death

MARKSVILLE – A jury has been selected for the trial of a Marksville deputy who is charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy.

Jury selection began Monday morning for Derrick Stafford's trial in Marksville, where he and another city marshal fired at a car after a November 2015 pursuit. The shooting killed six-year-old Jeremy Mardis, who was in the passenger seat of the car, and critically wounded his father, Christopher Few. Stafford is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

12 jurors were sworn in on Thursday afternoon, six of which were picked on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, prosecutors asked prospective jurors if they can set aside any potential biases if picked for the murder trial. One of the questions Assistant Attorney General John Sinquefield asked potential jurors is whether or not race could influence their decisions.

Two of the jury's alternates are to be selected on Friday and opening statements are set to begin on Monday.

The other deputy involved in the shooting, Norris Greenhouse Jr., awaits a separate trial later this year.