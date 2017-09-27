Jury finds teen guilty in death of elderly Louisiana man

LAKE CHARLES - A state district court jury has found a Louisiana teen guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2016 shooting of 79-year-old Robert Colston Sr.

Jurors deliberated an hour and 20 minutes Tuesday before reaching a decision.

Johnson, now 17, was 16 when he killed Colston.

Colston crashed his truck into a tree on June 5, 2016. When he was removed from the vehicle, medics saw he had been shot in the back.

Public defender Carla Edmondson did not say whether they will appeal.

KPLC-TV reports the judge set a sentencing hearing for 9 a.m. Oct. 11.