Jury finds defendant guilty in McKnight case

NEW ORLEANS - A jury in suburban New Orleans has found Ronald Gasser guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight.



Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.



Gasser shot McKnight after what prosecutors said was a road rage incident that included aggressive driving along a 5 mile route.



Prosecutors told jurors Friday the evidence shows Gasser angrily pursued McKnight and shot him from inside his own car.



A defense lawyer said McKnight was the aggressor throughout and that Gasser fired in self-defense, fearing McKnight would come through his passenger window.

