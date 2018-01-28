59°
Jury finds defendant guilty in McKnight case
NEW ORLEANS - A jury in suburban New Orleans has found Ronald Gasser guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight.
Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.
Gasser shot McKnight after what prosecutors said was a road rage incident that included aggressive driving along a 5 mile route.
Prosecutors told jurors Friday the evidence shows Gasser angrily pursued McKnight and shot him from inside his own car.
A defense lawyer said McKnight was the aggressor throughout and that Gasser fired in self-defense, fearing McKnight would come through his passenger window.
