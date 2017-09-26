Jury finds clerk of Louisiana town guilty of theft

ARCADIA- A jury has convicted a former Arcadia town clerk, who currently serves on the town's council, for stealing cash from residents paying their water bills.

The jury last week convicted Councilwoman Patricia C. Hampton of felony theft for taking more than $39,000 from 2007 to 2010. Hampton denied stealing the money.

News outlets report Assistant District Attorney Russell Davis says the six-person jury returned the verdict at 10:15 p.m. Thursday after a four-day trial before state District Judge Glenn Fallin. Fallin set sentencing for Nov. 8. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $3,000 fine.

News outlets said state law requires Hampton to be automatically suspended from public office, pending an appellate review. She'll have to resign if the conviction is upheld.

Hampton's term expires Dec. 31, 2018.