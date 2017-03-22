75°
Jury decides on death penalty in Vegas murder-mutilation

47 minutes 1 second ago March 22, 2017 Mar 22, 2017 Wednesday, March 22 2017 March 22, 2017 1:11 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS - A jury has decided that a 24-year-old man should become the youngest of 83 people on Nevada's death row for the rape, murder and mutilation of a 15-year-old high school sophomore.

Javier Righetti was 19 in 2011 when he stabbed and burned Alyssa Otremba not far from her home in Las Vegas.

The jury found Righetti guilty last week of capital murder.

The panel then heard evidence that Righetti also was wanted on an arrest warrant in Mexico in a rape case involving his cousin when Otremba was killed.

Righetti will be formally sentenced by a judge on May 9. The sentence will be automatically appealed.

His court-appointed attorney, Christy Craig, declined Wednesday to comment on the verdict. It was read late Tuesday in Clark County District Court.

