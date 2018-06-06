87°
Jury convicts New Orleans policewoman of malfeasance
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A 50-year-old New Orleans policewoman has been convicted of malfeasance after being accused of threatening another woman over a man both were dating.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says jurors convicted Officer Carolyn Dalton on Wednesday.
She's been on administrative assignment since January 2013, when a woman from neighboring St. Bernard Parish filed a harassment complaint and got a restraining order against Dalton.
She said Dalton had threatened to "get her" if she didn't end a relationship with the man.
A news release says police found that Dalton had used law enforcement databases to look up the woman's home and business information without being assigned to an investigation requiring such a search.
She's free on recognizance until her sentencing June 22. The maximum sentence is five years in prison.
