Jury convicts New Orleans policewoman of malfeasance

1 hour 6 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 5:50 PM June 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A 50-year-old New Orleans policewoman has been convicted of malfeasance after being accused of threatening another woman over a man both were dating.
  
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says jurors convicted Officer Carolyn Dalton on Wednesday.
  
She's been on administrative assignment since January 2013, when a woman from neighboring St. Bernard Parish filed a harassment complaint and got a restraining order against Dalton.
  
She said Dalton had threatened to "get her" if she didn't end a relationship with the man.
  
A news release says police found that Dalton had used law enforcement databases to look up the woman's home and business information without being assigned to an investigation requiring such a search.
  
She's free on recognizance until her sentencing June 22. The maximum sentence is five years in prison.
