55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jury convicts man in 2017 Thibodaux murder

4 hours 4 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 November 16, 2018 6:19 AM November 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A Thibodaux man has been convicted of second-degree murder after a four-day trial.

Brhian Thomas, 38, is accused of killing Deeric Raymond in September 2017. Thomas shot Raymond in the back during a fight at a trailer park in Thibodaux.

"In what has been a very sad and unnecessary loss of life for the Raymond family – I hope that the jury’s verdict brings them some peace of mind knowing justice has been served for Deeric," said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George. 

Thomas' conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. He will be sentenced on January 9, 2019.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days