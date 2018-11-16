Jury convicts man in 2017 Thibodaux murder

THIBODAUX - A Thibodaux man has been convicted of second-degree murder after a four-day trial.

Brhian Thomas, 38, is accused of killing Deeric Raymond in September 2017. Thomas shot Raymond in the back during a fight at a trailer park in Thibodaux.

"In what has been a very sad and unnecessary loss of life for the Raymond family – I hope that the jury’s verdict brings them some peace of mind knowing justice has been served for Deeric," said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George.

Thomas' conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. He will be sentenced on January 9, 2019.