Jury convicts Iowa woman in death of infant found in swing

4 hours 31 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 February 06, 2019 5:32 PM February 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - Jurors have found an Iowa woman guilty in the death of her infant son, whose lifeless body was found in a baby swing.
  
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it took the jury about four hours Wednesday to find 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.
  
The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn , whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista. First responders found his body in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.
  
An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.
  
First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
  
The baby's father, Zachary Koehn , already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.

