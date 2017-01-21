73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jury awards $15M to survivor of deadly crash

30 minutes 29 seconds ago January 21, 2017 Jan 21, 2017 Saturday, January 21 2017 January 21, 2017 2:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA - Nearly two years after a Louisiana truck driver caused a seven-car crash killing five Georgia Southern University nursing students, a jury has awarded a survivor $15 million in a civil suit.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports jurors deliberated for about four hours Friday before deciding on the amount that trucking company Total Transportation of Richland, Mississippi, and its parent company, U.S. Express, must pay Megan Richards.

Richards, of Loganville, was released from the hospital the day after the April 22, 2015 pileup that killed 20-year-old Emily Clark, of Powder Springs; 20-year-old Morgan Bass of Leesburg; 21-year-old Abbie Deloach of Savannah; 21-year-old Catherine "McKay" Pittman of Alpharetta and 21-year-old Caitlyn Baggett of Millen.

The truck driver, John Wayne Johnson, of Shreveport, was sentenced to five years in prison for the wreck.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days