Jury awards $15M to survivor of deadly crash
ATLANTA - Nearly two years after a Louisiana truck driver caused a seven-car crash killing five Georgia Southern University nursing students, a jury has awarded a survivor $15 million in a civil suit.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports jurors deliberated for about four hours Friday before deciding on the amount that trucking company Total Transportation of Richland, Mississippi, and its parent company, U.S. Express, must pay Megan Richards.
Richards, of Loganville, was released from the hospital the day after the April 22, 2015 pileup that killed 20-year-old Emily Clark, of Powder Springs; 20-year-old Morgan Bass of Leesburg; 21-year-old Abbie Deloach of Savannah; 21-year-old Catherine "McKay" Pittman of Alpharetta and 21-year-old Caitlyn Baggett of Millen.
The truck driver, John Wayne Johnson, of Shreveport, was sentenced to five years in prison for the wreck.
