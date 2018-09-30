Latest Weather Blog
Jurors begin deliberations in Mississippi burned woman case
BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi jurors are deliberating the fate of a man accused of murder following a second trial over charges that he set a woman on fire in 2014.
The case, tried in Batesville, went to jurors Sunday following six days of testimony in the death of Jessica Chambers.
Jurors couldn't reach a verdict in Quinton Tellis' first trial last year. The case, beginning with a mortally wounded Chambers stumbling away from her burning car, has captured wide attention.
Like in the first trial, closing arguments highlighted jurors' choice. Prosecutors say evidence links Tellis to Chambers' death, while the defense emphasizes testimony by emergency workers that they heard a dying Chambers say someone named Eric attacked her.
Tellis faces another murder indictment in Louisiana in the death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe.
