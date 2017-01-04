Jurors back in court for Dylann Roof sentencing

CHARLESTON- Jurors have returned to court for the federal sentencing of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.



The same 12-member jury that last month found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges returned to court Wednesday to begin mulling if he should get the death penalty or life in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel began the hearing by reading instructions to the jury on what they'll need to consider in determining Roof's sentence.



The 22-year-old Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.



Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

