'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut

Sunday, June 24 2018
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The dinosaurs still rule the box office.
  
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" surpassed expectations to open with an estimated $150 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters over the weekend. While that total didn't approach the record-breaking debut of 2015's "Jurassic" reboot, it proved the franchise still roars loudly among moviegoers.
  
It also gave Hollywood its first back-to-back $100 million-plus openings in a non-holiday period. After opening with $182.7 million last week, Pixar's acclaimed sequel "The Incredibles 2" slid 56 percent in its second week, with an $80.9 million haul.
  
The female-fronted heist film "Ocean's 8" also crossed $100 million domestically with $11.7 million in its third week.
