'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

Image: The London Free Press

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana paleontologist who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the "Jurassic Park" movies is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like.

Jack Horner and entertainment company Base Hologram are aiming to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch next spring. They hope to place them in museums, science centers and other institutions.

The exhibits will reflect the belief by Horner and some other researchers that dinosaurs were more bird-like than lizard-like - even in color. Dinosaurs in the exhibits will include a blue triceratops and a bright-red, feathered Tyrannosaurus rex.

The exhibit will also take people through a virtual laboratory and archaeological dig.