89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

6 hours 26 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, May 20 2018 May 20, 2018 May 20, 2018 12:03 PM May 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The London Free Press
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana paleontologist who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the "Jurassic Park" movies is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like.
  
Jack Horner and entertainment company Base Hologram are aiming to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch next spring. They hope to place them in museums, science centers and other institutions.
  
The exhibits will reflect the belief by Horner and some other researchers that dinosaurs were more bird-like than lizard-like - even in color. Dinosaurs in the exhibits will include a blue triceratops and a bright-red, feathered Tyrannosaurus rex.
  
The exhibit will also take people through a virtual laboratory and archaeological dig.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days