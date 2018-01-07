55°
'Jumanji,' 'Insidious' top 'Star Wars' in its fourth weekend

9 hours 59 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, January 07 2018 Jan 7, 2018 January 07, 2018 1:57 PM January 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Move over "Star Wars," there's some new box office champs this weekend. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has topped the charts after three weekends in theaters, and newcomer "Insidious: The Final Key" opened in second.
  
Columbia Pictures says Sunday that the Dwayne Johnson-led "Jumanji" is estimated to have earned an additional $36 million, bringing its total to $244.4 million.
  
In second place is the horror film "Insidious: The Final Key," the fourth in the franchise. It earned $29.3 million.
  
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fell to third place with $23.6 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. The space blockbuster has grossed $572.5 million to date.
  
"The Greatest Showman" took fourth place with $13.8 million. "Pitch Perfect 3" rounded out the top five with $10.2 million.
