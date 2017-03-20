Judiciary vote on Gorsuch likely in 2 weeks

WASHINGTON- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says his panel likely will cast a vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's nomination in two weeks, on April 3.



Grassley said the committee will first schedule a vote for next Monday, March 27. But he expects the vote to be held over a week, as committee rules allow any member to push it back.



Republicans have said they would like Gorsuch to be confirmed before Congress leaves for a two-week recess on April 7.



For Supreme Court nominations, the Judiciary panel has traditionally voted to recommend a nominee favorably or unfavorably, giving the full Senate the final say.



Gorsuch's four-day confirmation hearing began Monday morning. Senators will begin questioning the judge Tuesday.