Judiciary vote on Gorsuch likely in 2 weeks

1 hour 21 minutes 38 seconds ago March 20, 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20 2017 March 20, 2017 10:44 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says his panel likely will cast a vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's nomination in two weeks, on April 3.

Grassley said the committee will first schedule a vote for next Monday, March 27. But he expects the vote to be held over a week, as committee rules allow any member to push it back.

Republicans have said they would like Gorsuch to be confirmed before Congress leaves for a two-week recess on April 7.

For Supreme Court nominations, the Judiciary panel has traditionally voted to recommend a nominee favorably or unfavorably, giving the full Senate the final say.

Gorsuch's four-day confirmation hearing began Monday morning. Senators will begin questioning the judge Tuesday.

