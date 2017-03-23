Judge: Young boy can testify at trial in baby sister's death

75°
Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - A judge in Baton Rouge says he will allow a young boy whose infant sister was beaten to death in 2013 to testify at the murder trial of their mother's boyfriend.
    
District Judge Richard Anderson on Thursday denied a request by a defense attorney for Larry Leflore to exclude the boy as a trial witness. Attorney Caitlin Graham argued the boy, who was 6 when his sister was slain, would not be a reliable witness.
    
Leflore is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a child in the death of 11-month-old Aaliyah Heard. Prosecutors say the infant died from blunt trauma to the head when Leflore hit and threw her after she refused to eat grits.
    
The Advocate reports no trial date has been set for Leflore.

