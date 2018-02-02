Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - A judge says there's "no way" she will punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.

Randall Margraves apologized Friday, a few hours after he charged toward Nassar during a sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham says a punishment isn't appropriate based on the crimes committed by Nassar and the anguish felt by families. But she also says it's wrong to "combat assault with assault."

Cunningham could have given Margraves a jail sentence or fine as she considered whether to hold him in contempt of court.

Nassar must listen to scores of victims before he's sentenced next week for sexual assault. He's admitted molesting young gymnasts. He's already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county.