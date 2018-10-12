63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge will decide Mississippi's $1B lawsuit against utility

2 hours 46 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 October 12, 2018 8:46 PM October 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A federal judge will decide a $1 billion-plus lawsuit by the state of Mississippi against its largest private electrical utility.
 
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled Thursday that he won't seat an advisory jury in the bench trial involving Entergy Corp., scheduled to begin Nov. 5.
 
Attorney General Jim Hood had previously conceded to New Orleans-based Entergy's argument that the case shouldn't be decided by a jury. But Reeves had raised the possibility of an advisory jury, an unusual procedure where jurors would recommend findings to Reeves, but the judge would still make the ultimate decision.
 
Hood says Entergy overcharged Mississippi customers up to $1.1 billion between 1998 and 2009, arguing the company had a duty to use less expensive power for customers.
 
Entergy denies wrongdoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days