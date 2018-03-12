54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge to weigh dismissal of drug charge against Rose McGowan

5 hours 3 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 6:11 AM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: TRIB Live

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A judge is scheduled to hear arguments on a request from actress Rose McGowan to dismiss a charge of cocaine possession she faces in Virginia.

McGowan's lawyers have suggested in court papers that the drugs may have been planted by agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit her after she went public with sex assault accusations against him.

McGowan was charged after authorities said cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Dulles International Airport in January 2017. McGowan's lawyer, Jessica Carmichael, argued that the drugs could have been planted before the wallet was found by a cleaning crew.

A hearing is scheduled Monday morning in Leesburg on McGowan's motion to dismiss.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days