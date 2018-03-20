66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge to hear request to block abortion law

3 hours 41 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, March 19 2018 Mar 19, 2018 March 19, 2018 9:43 PM March 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
JACKSON, Miss. - A federal judge will consider a request to block a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation less than 24 hours after the law took effect.
  
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves late Monday evening set a Tuesday morning hearing to consider the request for a temporary restraining order by the state's only abortion clinic.
  
In papers filed earlier Monday evening, the Jackson Women's Health Organization and a physician who practices there stated that a woman who is 15 weeks or more pregnant is scheduled to have an abortion Tuesday afternoon.
  
Dr. Sacheen Carr-Ellis, in a sworn statement, says she'll have to stop providing abortions to women past the 15 week ban, or else lose her Mississippi medical license, as House Bill 1510 requires.
  
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the bill into law Monday afternoon, saying Mississippi is "saving more of the unborn than any state in America."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days