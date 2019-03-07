Judge to hear lower bond request for alleged killer of Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE - Today the man accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims will be back in court in an attempt to get his bond reduced.

Dyteon Simpson has been in the Baton Rouge Parish Prison since September 2018. Simpson allegedly shot Sims near Southern University last year after the basketball player intervened in a fight between the accused killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot.

Simpson’s attorneys have filed two previous bond reduction requests in October and December.

Those two bond reduction requests came when Simpson's case was before Judge Mike Erwin. In January, Erwin recused himself ahead of Simpson's arraignment citing a personal relationship with the family.

Simpson recently wrote a handwritten note addressed to Judge Don Johnson seeking a lower bond. In the note, Simpson calls himself a "productive" and "independent" person who's "totally remorseful." The note also claims Simpson's family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children, and his own 5-month-old.

His bond is currently set at $350,000. Today he will learn if his request for a lower bond has been accepted.