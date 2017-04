Judge to hear arguments against Trump sanctuary city order

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.



U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick has scheduled a hearing on Friday on San Francisco's request for a court order blocking the Trump administration from cutting off funds to any of the nation's so-called sanctuary cities.



Santa Clara County about 50 miles south of San Francisco is also asking Orrick to block the president's order. The judge has asked the county to make its arguments at the same time as San Francisco.



The administration has not suspended any funding yet. But the two local governments say the order is making it difficult for them to plan their budgets.