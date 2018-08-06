Judge throws out lawsuit filed by woman's family over questionable Council on Aging will

BATON ROUGE - A judge has dropped a lawsuit filed against the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging director and several others for their involvement in a controversial will.

The lawsuit was filed by the daughter of Helen Plummer, Jaquelyn Antoine, earlier this year. The suit named The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs, Southern University, Dytasha Clark Amar and Dorothy Jackson, for their involvement in a will benefiting EBR Council on Aging Director Tasha Clark Amar.

Clark Amar was accused of taking advantage of Plummer, an elderly client who signed a will naming the COA director the 'executrix' of the 94-year-old's estate. Plummer's family says it knew nothing of the will until they received a call following her death.

Clark Amar stood to gain more than $100,000 thanks to the will, but she backed away after a lawsuit was filed in the wake of a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports.

On Monday, Judge Wilson Fields ruled that Plummer's daughter had no cause of action against the COA or the other parties involved.

Clark Amar has filed her own lawsuit claiming the Plummer family defamed her. That suit is still up in the air.

Judge Fields was initially assigned to handle Plummer's lawsuit as well, but he recused himself from that case, which involves many of the same parties.