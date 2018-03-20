Judge temporarily blocks 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi

62°
51 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 3:02 PM March 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A federal judge is temporarily blocking a new Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.
  
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order requested by the state's only abortion clinic. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1510 on Monday, and it became law immediately.
  
Dr. Sacheen Carr-Ellis of the Jackson Women's Health Organization said in court papers filed Monday that a woman 15 weeks or more pregnant was scheduled for a Tuesday afternoon abortion.
  
The law and responding challenge set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions before a fetus is viable. Current federal law does not.
