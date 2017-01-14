Judge: Settlement not 'reachable' in 'debtor prison' case

NEW ORLEANS - Settlement discussions have failed to bring about a resolution to a federal court case accusing New Orleans criminal court judges of unconstitutionally jailing poor people who cannot afford to pay court fees.



The suit was filed in 2015 by six people who said they were locked up for owing court debts. Lawyers are seeking to make it a class action case that could affect hundreds of others.



New Orleans criminal court judges are the defendants. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Wilkinson said in a filing that followed a mid-week status conference on the case that "no settlement appears reachable" in the case.



No trial date has been set.