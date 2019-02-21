Judge sets $100,000 bond for Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has set a $100,000 bond for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging an attack against himself in downtown Chicago last month.

The 36-year-old actor said little other than giving his name at the beginning of Thursday's hearing.

Smollett's attorney asked Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. to release Smollett on his own recognizance. However, the judge said that would be inappropriate.

Police allege that Smollett hired two brothers to help stage an attack on him late last month in downtown Chicago. He told police that two masked men beat him and hurled racist and homophobic slurs during the attack.