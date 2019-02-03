Judge says former fraternity member must give up phone passcode in Max Gruver case

55°
Monday, January 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - A judge has ruled that one of the former fraternity members charged in the hazing death of LSU student Max Gruver must allow prosecutors to access his cell phone. 

A judge ruled Monday morning that Matthew Naquin must give up the passcode, allowing the state access to his phone. He must give access by Feb. 25, the date of his next hearing. 

Naquin is the only person charged with negligent homicide in the death of the late LSU student. Last fall, Gruver drank himself to death as part of a fraternity's hazing ritual.

Testimonies and evidence lead officials to believe that Naquin was the ringleader of the group and targeted Gruver to make him drink more than others.

Attorneys representing Naquin say they plan to appeal the ruling. 

