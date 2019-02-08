Judge rules son of Alton Sterling incompetent to stand trial in rape case

BATON ROUGE - According to a judge the son of Alton Sterling, the man killed by a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department, is not competent to stand trial on a charge of first-degree rape.

The Advocate reports that District Judge Don Johnson appointed three doctors to examine 18-year-old Cameron Sterling. He issued the ruling Thursday after reviewing their reports.

One of Cameron's attorneys said doctors believe his competency can be restored. Johnson ordered the suspect to be transferred from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to a state mental facility in Jackson for treatment. His progress will be reviewed in August.

Cameron is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in December. When questioned about the incident, he initially denied touching the child.