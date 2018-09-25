83°
Judge rules Cosby a 'sexually violent predator'

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A judge has ruled that Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator."
  
The classification means that Cosby must undergo lifetime counseling and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex-offender registry sent to neighbors, schools and victims.
  
Judge Steven O'Neill made the decision Tuesday as he prepares to sentence the 81-year-old comedian for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
  
Prosecutors are asking for five to 10 years in prison. The defense wants Cosby sent home on house arrest.
  
Cosby's lawyers had fought the "sexually violent predator" designation, arguing that Pennsylvania's sex-offender law remains unconstitutional despite several revisions.
  

