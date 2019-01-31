55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge removes self from Wayde Sims murder case, cites connections with Sims family

57 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, January 31 2019 Jan 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 10:17 AM January 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A local judge has recused himself from the case of the man accused of murdering LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, saying he knows members of the victim's family.

On Thursday, Judge Mike Erwin announced he was recusing himself from Dyteon Simpson's trial. Simpson allegedly shot and killed Sims after the student-athlete intervened in a fight involving one of his friends.

Erwin said he was removing himself from the case because he personally knew Sims' father, and his grandson went to school with Sims.

The move will delay Simpson's arraignment, which will be held at a later date once a new judge is selected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days