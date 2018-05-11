Judge rejects sentence reconsideration in Joe McKnight's death

GRETNA, La. (AP) - A suburban New Orleans judge has rejected a defense request to reconsider Ronald Gasser's 30-year prison sentence for killing Joe McKnight in a road-rage incident.

Gasser was convicted of manslaughter in January for shooting the former NFL player and state District Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach sentenced him in March.

The New Orleans Advocate reports Gasser's attorney, Matthew Goetz, had filed motions arguing the sentence was excessive, but on Thursday, Kovach sided with prosecutors, who noted the sentence wasn't even the statutory maximum of 40 years.

The motion to reconsider was largely a formality, a step required before Gasser could appeal his conviction.

Gasser shot McKnight through the open window of his car on Dec. 1, 2016. The two had been arguing as they drove across a city bridge.