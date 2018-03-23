48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge rejects killer cop's latest bid for new hearing

2 hours 21 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, March 23 2018 Mar 23, 2018 March 23, 2018 6:31 AM March 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man facing a federal death sentence for ordering the murder of a woman who filed a brutality case against him when he was a New Orleans police officer in the 1990s has lost his bid for a new hearing.

A judge Thursday rejected requests for a new hearing by Len Davis and triggerman Paul Hardy, who is serving life in prison. Both were convicted on federal charges in the murder of Kim Groves.

U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle's ruling rejected numerous defense arguments and said there is "overwhelming" evidence of their guilt. Groves' 1994 death was one of a series of scandals that rocked the New Orleans police department over several decades. A federal judge is overseeing reforms under a 2012 agreement between the city and federal authorities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days