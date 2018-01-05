43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons

3 hours 33 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2018 Jan 5, 2018 January 05, 2018 7:53 AM January 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: US News
AKRON, Ohio- An Ohio judge has extended the probation of an autistic man who fixates on belly buttons, ordering him to attend an in-patient treatment program for sexual offenders.
  
Graig Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity. Authorities say he has continued asking to touch women's belly buttons during his probation.
  
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County prosecutors had pushed to send the 29-year-old from Stow to prison for violating probation.
  
Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands extended Burrier's probation Thursday by ordering him to attend a residential program in Minnesota followed by supervision at a halfway house there.
  
Burrier's attorney says Rowlands' decision makes "perfect sense."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days