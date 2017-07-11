Judge orders temporary closure of Reggie's bar

BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered the temporary closure of a local bar, citing that the temporary restraining order which allowed it to reopen was 'improperly used'.

At a court hearing Tuesday, Judge Michael Caldwell ordered that the bar closes Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of a hearing with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control on Thursday.

The bar had its liquor license pulled earlier in July, but was granted a temporary restraining order by a judge, allowing it to reopen July 3.

On Tuesday, the judge said that the temporary restraining order was "improperly used".

The ATC first pulled the bar's license following a BRPD sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 37 people in Tigerland, several of whom were arrested for underage drinking.

WBRZ.com first reported details of the sting earlier this month. Police said there was an increase in underage activity at the bar on a night of heavily-advertised drinking specials.

A hearing with the ATC concerning the bar's numerous violations is set for Thursday.