Judge orders suspect to remain detained

2 hours 13 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 10:59 AM June 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A judge has ordered the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper to remain detained.

Judge Thomas Pryal said Friday that he found a likelihood that 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos is a danger. Ramos appeared in an Annapolis courtroom via video feed. He appeared to watch attentively during the hearing but never spoke.

He was dressed in blue detention clothing. He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland's Capital Gazette office on Thursday.

