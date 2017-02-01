Judge orders mental exam for Orlando shooter's widow

73°
SAN FRANCISCO - A federal judge in California has declined to release the widow of the Florida nightclub shooter from jail while she awaits trial on charges of aiding her husband's terror activities.

Instead, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation of 31-year-old Noor Salman and said he would consider Salman's request for release after the evaluation is complete.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to supporting her husband Omar Mateen in the June 12 attack then lying to investigators about it.

Authorities say her husband killed 49 people and injured 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Police fatally shot him during the attack.

