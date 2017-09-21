75°
Judge makes ruling in Rouzan subdivision lawsuit

Thursday, September 21 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Developers of the Rouzan subdivision were ordered to pay property owners $96,000, after they successfully took them to court when homes were built on their property.

Judge Janice Clark also ruled that the defendants must restore a 30 foot servitude of passage, and that all restoration should be accomplished or completed on or before January 21, 2018.

Landowners took the issue to court more than ten years ago, saying the issue has caused them severe mental anguish. Attorneys representing the plaintiffs say some homes in the Rouzan Development may have to be torn down, since they may have been built on someone else's property.

