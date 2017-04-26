77°
Judge: Louisiana abortion law unconstitutional

1 hour 6 minutes 36 seconds ago April 26, 2017 Apr 26, 2017 Wednesday, April 26 2017 April 26, 2017 9:58 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - A federal judge has struck down a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have permission to admit patients to a nearby hospital, citing a Supreme Court decision against a similar Texas law.
    
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles had barred the state from enforcing the law in a preliminary order, but a federal appeals court overruled him. However, the state agreed to wait on enforcement.
    
Since then, the nation's highest court has overturned the same appeals court's decision upholding the Texas law.
    
The Center for Reproductive Rights says in a statement that the Louisiana law would have closed two of the state's three remaining clinics. It says similar laws in Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, and Wisconsin have been permanently blocked since a Supreme Court ruling last June.

