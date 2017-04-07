Latest Weather Blog
Judge lets woman's negligence suit against Baylor proceed
WACO, Texas - A federal judge has cleared the way for a lawsuit filed by a woman who was sexually assaulted by a former Baylor University football player to go to trial.
The lawsuit filed by Jasmin Hernandez alleges the largest Baptist school in the country was "deliberately indifferent" to rape allegations levied at Tevin Elliott. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting the California woman.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Waco ruled Friday that the allegations of Baylor negligence and Title IX violations may proceed to trial.
Hernandez's lawsuit claims Baylor failed to act against Elliott despite six complaints from women claiming he assaulted them.
The Associated Press generally doesn't identify sexual assault victims, but Hernandez has asked that her name and case be publicized.
