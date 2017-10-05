86°
Judge intends to dismiss 2nd suit against Black Lives Matter

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge says he intends to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Black Lives Matter and several movement leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last year.
  
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson issued that warning in an order Wednesday, less than a week after ruling Black Lives Matter is a social movement that can't be sued.
  
Last Thursday, Jackson threw out a police officer's lawsuit blaming Black Lives Matter and movement leader DeRay Mckesson for injuries he sustained during a protest over a deadly police shooting in Baton Rouge last year.
  
Now the judge is vowing to dismiss a separate suit filed on behalf of a sheriff's deputy wounded in the July 2016 attack that killed three other officers.

