Judge finds local collision shop's business practices 'unethical'

BATON ROUGE - A judge has decided that a prominent capital area body shop's business practices and advertisements were in violation of the Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices Act.

WBRZ first reported on a lawsuit filed back in May which alleges Owens Collision misrepresented the contract customers signed and held vehicles longer than necessary “to increase non-repair fees.” It also claims that Owens marked up the cost of parts and bills for unreasonable fees.

Court records say Judge Todd Hernandez found the business' refusal to allow customers to view their vehicles while in Owens' possession "absurd, unethical, unscrupulous and has proven to be substantially injurious to its customers."

In response, the judge ordered that the business allow customers full access to their vehicles during regular business hours. He also said Owens was prohibited from misrepresenting the terms and conditions of its contracts in the future.

The judge dismissed the individual claims filed against business owner Greg Owens.