Judge Erwin says he 'never' used racial slur at bar

BATON ROUGE - Judge Mike Erwin released a statement Tuesday addressing accusations that he uttered a racial slur during an altercation at an eatery.

Judge Erwin was banned from Sammy's Bar and Grill after Kaneitra Johnson alleged that Erwin called her "n****r" multiple times during a fight over a stool. But a detective's follow-up report, demanded for by an Erwin staffer, did not come up with any witnesses that could corroborate the initial story.

The report says that a male patron initially told a deputy that he heard the judge talk down to Johnson at the bar, however the man denied ever making those comments while discussing the incident again with the deputy two days later and another time with a detective in a follow-up conversation.

Another patron, described as a regular at Sammy's, says Erwin remained "polite, yet stern and clear in his position" despite Johnson and her party acting in what he described as a "very vocal and aggressive" manner. The witness stated that "at no point" did Erwin speak to anyone in a disrespectful manner or use racial slurs, the report states.

According to the report released Tuesday morning, deputies checked surveillance footage to identify other patrons near Erwin and Johnson during the altercation.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Erwin said he delayed making comments about the issue until after the EBRSO reports were made public.

"I never have, never would and never will utter the language I was accused of saying," Erwin said.

Erwin said he will not have any further comment on the matter.

Read Judge Erwin's full statement below: